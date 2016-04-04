EDWARDSVILLE - Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.

"Our purpose is to help kids & adults live their best possible lives for a happier, healthier and safer tomorrow," said Grogan. "We are a one of a kind life skills & character development academy, specializing in positive motivation, physical fitness and practical self-defense!"

Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.

This week, Grogan talks about being a meaningful specific, not a wondering generality.

"You were born with a specific purpose to help out in some way shape or form," said Grogan."And that's your purpose."

Grogan also says not to let fear hold you back in finding your purpose!

See video below for Grogan’s Weekly Blog:

