MONDAY, MAY 13 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9, WOODLAWN 5: A two-run fourth, and a four-run fifth helped Metro-East to the win over Woodlawn at Martin Luther Field.

Gage Trendley had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Logan Johnson had two hits, and Thijson Heard had a hit and two RBIs. Drake Luebbert struck out six while on the mound, with Jacob Kober fanning two, and Abe Oberhauser striking out one.

The Knights conclude the regular season 11-11, while the Cardinals finish up their regular season 7-19.

The Jersey at Mascoutah game was postponed because of rain, with a make-up date not yet being announced.

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A ---- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

AT CARROLLTON

CARROLLTON 17, PLEASANT HILL 2: Carrollton scored once in the first, four times in the second, and six times each in the third and fourth to eliminate Pleasant Hill, via the 15-run rule.

Eli Cox had two hits and five RBIs for the Hawks, while Carson Grafford had two hits and a RBI, and Dagan Cordes had a hit and three RBIs. Caleb Howard struck out nine on the mound

The Wolves end the season 0-17, while the Hawks are now 9-19, and play against top-seed Father McGivney Catholic in he first semifinal Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

AT RAYMOND LINCOLN WOOD

MULBERRY GROVE 6, BUNKER HILL 5: Mulberry Grove scored twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth to take the lead, then held off a two-run rally in the seventh to knock out Bunker Hill.

Ethan Heines had two hits and a RBI for the Minutemen, while Dean Throne had a pair of hits. Kaleb Softly struck out five on the mound, while Jack Wilcox fanned two.

The Minutemen end their season at 5-14, while the Aces go to 6-12, and will play second seed Greenfield Northwestern in the first semifinal Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

AT GILLESPIE

HILLSBORO 10, CARLINVILLE 0: Hillsboro scored twice in the first, third, and sixth, and scored four runs in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win and eliminate Carlinville.

Noah Byots, Mason Wise, and Bryce Widner all had hits for the Cavaliers, while Byots struck out four on the mound, and Widner fanned three.

Carlinville ends tits season 3-22, while the Hilltoppers are now 6-23, and meet the host Miners on Wednesday in the first semifinal at 4:30 p.m.

AT COLUMBIA

STAUNTON 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Staunton scored twice in the first, and followed up with nine in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win, advancing to the semifinals and eliminating EAWR.

Carter Legendre had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Drake Billings and Dillon Pritchett both had two hits and a RBI Matt Overby struck out eight in going all the way on the mound.

Hayden Crawford had the only hit and RBI for the Oilers, while Dillon Gerner struck out two while on the mound, and Elijah Brown fanned one.

EAWR concludes its season at 4-20-1, while Staunton is now 10-21, and moves on to the first semifinal on Wednesday against the top seed and host Eagles Wednesday against the top seed and host Eagles at Eagleview Elementary in Columbia.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 4, ALTON 1: Triad scored twice in both the second and fourth to take the win over Alton at Redbirds Field.

Donny Becker had a hit and three RBIs for the Knights, while Brady Coon, Owen Droy, and Landon Loomis had the other hits. Grayson Yank went all the way on the mound, striking out four.

Logan Hickman had the only hit of the day for the Redbirds, while Scott Bartow struck out two, and Colton Wendle fanned one.

Triad is now 21-10, while Alton goes to 17-14.

Article continues after sponsor message

O'FALLON 10, GRANITE CITY 0: O'Fallon got three runs in the second, two more in the fifth, and five in the sixth in taking a 10-run rule win over Granite City at Blazier Field.

Luke Haddix had two hits for the Warriors, with Dakota Armour having the other hit. Haddix also struck out five on the mound, while Aiden Harris fanned one.

The Panthers are now 21-11, with Granite going to 4-19.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Marquette scored three in the first, and one in both the second and sixth, with Southwestern scoring all of its runs in the third as the Explorers won at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Mikey Wilson, Scott Vickery, and Karson Morrissey all had two hits for Marquette, while Joe Stephan had a hit and RBI. Keller Jacobs struck out four while on the mound, with Vickrey fanning two, and both Cohen Green and Tyler Roth fanning one each.

Marcus Payne had a hit and R Bi for the Piasa Birds, while Logan Crane had the only other hit, and both Colin LeMarr and Ryan Lowis had RBIs. Logan Keith struck out six while on the mound, while Lowis fanned three.

COLLINSVILLE 8, CENTRALIA 1: Collinsville scored twice in the first and sixth, three times in the second, and once in the fourth to take the win at Centralia's park.

Kris Alcorn and Keaton Call both had two hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Darren Pennell had a hit and three RBIs Logan O'Dell struck out five while on the mound.

Collinsville is now 15-15, while the Orphans go to 14-13.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 11, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Northwestern scored four in the second and seven in the third to take a 10-run rule win over North Greene, ending the Spartans' season

Chelsey Castleberry and Savette Schofield had the only hits for North Greene, while Castleberry struck out three in a complete game inside the circle.

The Spartans end their season at 4-17, while the Tigers are now 10-18, and move on to the first semifinal on top-seeded Carrollton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

AT GILLESPIE

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Southwestern scored four in the first, once in the fourth, and twice in the fifth in advancing to the regional semifinals, eliminating Marquette.

Vivian Zurheide had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Sydney Valdes had two hits and a RBI, and both Ella Kadell and Grace Strohbeck each had a hit and RBI. Strohbeck also went all the way in the circle, striking out seven, no-hitting the Explorers.

Kennedy Eveans struck out one inside the circle for Marquette.

The Explorers season ends at 5-18, while Southwestern goes to 16-12, and advances to the first semifinal Tuesday against the host Miners, in a game that starts at 4:30 p.m.

In the Trenton Wesclin regional, the game between Belleville Althoff Catholic and East Alton-Wood River was suspended by rain after one inning, with the game tied 3-3. The game will resume Tuesday at the O'Fallon Sports Park, starting at 4 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Highland scored twice in the second and once in the fourth to take the win over CM at Highland's park.

Alex Schultz had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Taylor Newingham had a hit and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Wilson went all the way in the circle, striking out nine.

Megan Griffith had both of the Eagles' hits, and also fanned five while inside the circle.

Highland is now 12-11, while CM goes to 9-16.

BELLEVILLE EAST 8, ALTON 0: East scored once in both the first and third, twice in the fourth, and four times in the sixth to take the win at Redbirds Park.

Grace Presley had the only hit for the Redbirds, and also struck out four while in the circle.

The Lancers are now 21-9, while Alton goes to 10-12.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 13-17: It was all Maryville in their straight set win over visiting Collinsville at the Lions Lair.

Jayden Huff served up 10 points and six aces for the Lions, while Logan Schwenk had six kills, Grayson Focht, Levi Gray, Schwenk, and Titus Verning all had blocks, and Verning had 18 assists.

Maryville is now 12-12, while the Kahoks are 9-21.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 12-18: McGivney went out to early leads in both sets in sweeping the match over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

Drew Vilhard served up 12 points and two aces for the Griffins, while Jack Bukovac, Noah Garner, and Chris Grotefeldt all had four kills, Garner also had seven blocks, and Vilhard had 12 assists.

McGivney is now 19-11, while the Knights are 1-21.

In the only other match on the day, Belleville West defeated Granite City 25-12, 25-13.

