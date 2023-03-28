MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, BYRON 8

Marquette overcame a five-run first by Byron with four runs in the third, five in the fourth, and two each in the sixth and seventh to win in a game played at Roy Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.

Charlie Fahnestock had three hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Hayden Sherman had two hits and three RBIs, Skyler Schuster drove in three more runs and both Will Fahnestock and Hayden Garner also drove in runs.

Jack Spain struck out six for Marquette, with Jack Pruitt striking out two and Garner fanned one.

The Explorers are 7-1, while the Tigers go to 1-1.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 4

[ALSO: Cole Funkhouser Has Three Hits, Two RBIs - Edwardsville Baseball Defeats Sacred Heart-Griffin]

TRIAD 9, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 5

[ALSO: Triad Baseball Starts Slow But Comes Alive After Five-Run Third Inning To Beat Mater Dei]

HIGHLAND 2, BREESE CENTRAL 1

Highland scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning after Central had taken the lead in the top and it would be all the Bulldogs needed in taking the win over the visiting Cougars.

Trent Clemons and Jake Ottensmeier had the only hits and RBIs on the day for Highland, while Clemons was sharp on the mound, striking out 10 and Kye Kruse struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the win.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0, while Central goes to 1-3.

Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, HARDIN CALHOUN 1

EAWR scored all of their runs in the final three innings to take the win at Calhoun.

Tyler Robinson led the way for the Oilers with three hits and a RBI, while Hayden Copeland, Drake Champlin and Seth Slayden also drove home runs.

Cooper Klocke had two hits for the Warriors, with Drew Wallendorf driving home the only run of the day.

Champlin went all the way on the mound for EAWR, striking out four, while Patrick Friedel fanned six for Calhoun and Jack Webster struck out one.

The Oilers are now 2-4 on the year, while the Warriors fall to 0-7.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 16, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

McGivney scored all of its runs in the first three inning, leading off with a seven-run first, in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win at Griffins Field.

Nathan Terhaar had two hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, with Gabe Smith having two hits and a RBI, Drew Kleinheider had three RBIs and Jacob McKee, A.J. Sutberry and Issac Wendler all had RBIs.

Riley Strack struck out four for McGivney, while Wendler fanned three-hi



The Griffins are now 7-0, while the Lions fall to 0-4.

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO., VALLE CATHOLIC 11, VALMEYER 1

Valle scored in every inning, coming up with three runs in the fourth, to take the win at Valmeyer's park.

Landon Roy had the Pirates' only two hits, while Jake Coats struck out two.

The Warriors are now 6-0, while Valmeyer goes to 2-3.

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, GRANITE CITY 3

More like this: