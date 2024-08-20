MONDAY, AUGUST 19 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GOLF

COLLINSVILLE 151, BELLEVILLE WEST 163: Collinville's boys golf team got its season off to a tremendous start with a 12-stroke team win over West on Aug. 15 at Arlington Golf Course.

Drew Bailey was the medalist on the day with a two-under-par 34 for nine holes to help the Kahoks to their win.

The Kahoks next compete on Tuesday at the Alton Tee-Off Invitational at The Woodlands Gold Course in Alton, then play in the Madison County Invitational on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

OTHER AREA GOLF RESULTS

In a girls dual meet played on Monday at Cloverleaf Country Club in Alton, Marquette Catholic won their opener over Civic Memorial 173-188.

Matt Bruce led the Oilers with an 87 on Monday at the Hickory Stick Golf Tournament at Belk Park. Camden Seibert was a close second on the team with a 93.

Jersey Community High School boys golf also competed in the Hickory Stick Classic at Belk Park, hosted by East Alton-Wood River High School. The Panthers scored 379 as a team on the day. Logan Huitt led the Panthers with a score of 86, followed by Michael Roberts with an 88 and Caden Klunk with a score of 105.

Jersey boys golf traveled to Belk Park to take on Maryville Christian last week. Jersey shot a 188 topping MC by 30 strokes. Charlie James from MC was the medalist for the event with a score of 40 while Jersey's Michael Roberts was runner up with a score of 42. Other Jersey scores; Logan Huitt (47), Caden Klunk (47) and Clark Blasa (52).

The Panthers girls golftraveled to Hillsboro Country Club for a matchup with the Hillsboro Toppers. The Panthers defeated the Toppers 207-210. Panther scores were: Payton Mooney (68), Lola Reed (67) and Makayla Allison (72).

JERSEY MIDDLE BEATS COOLIDGE MIDDLE IN SOFTBALL

Jersey Community Middle School traveled to Coolidge Middle School in Granite City on Monday and blanked their foes 17-0.

Sophia Herter posted seven strikeouts in the game and Jena Pegram was two for three at the plate with a home run.

If you have a sports roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text Dan Brannan at 618-623-5930.

