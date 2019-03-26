MONDAY, MARCH 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 9, TRIAD 7: Mater Dei scored twice in the seventh inning to win at Triad in a close game.

Joe Wade went three-for-three with a RBI to lead Triad, while Nolan McGowen had two RBIs, and Hunter Boyd, Hunter Smith and Drew Straub also drove in runs.

Craig Oertel was three-for-four with four RBIs, while Nick Burg and Grant Muntan both went two-for-three for Mater Dei.

Wade struck out five for Triad on the mound.

Triad is now 1-5, while Mater Dei is 5-3.

BELLEVILLE EAST 12, GRANITE CITY 7: Cameron Hibbets was three-for-four with a RBI, while Freddy Edwards went two-for-five with two RBIs as Granite lost at Belleville East.

Zachariah Georgian had a big day at the plate for the Lancers, going three-for-four with six RBIs, Evan Gray was three-for-three with a RBI, and Dillon Donjon was two-for-three with two RBIs for the Lancers.

Gray and Sam McAnulty both struck out three for East, while Cade Bartling fanned four for the Warriors.

Belleville East improves to 5-3, while Granite City goes to 3-5.

One game – Marquette Catholic at Greenville – was postponed because of wet grounds; a make-up date has not yet been announced.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 15, BUNKER HILL 5: Jersey scored five times in the second and four more in the fourth in going on to the win at home over Bunker Hill.

Melissa Weishaupt led the way for the Panthers, going three-for-four with five RBIs, Brooke Tuttle was two-for-four with three RBIs, Lauren Rexing two-for-three with two RBIs, and Lauren Brown was also two-for-three with a homer and three RBIs.

Allysa Austill was two-for-three with a home run and three RBIs for the Minutemaids, while Brylie Chrisman, Brandie Crader and Sydney Gresham also went two-for-three.

Claire Anderson struck out seven in getting the complete game win for Jersey.

The Panthers upped their mark to 3-3, while Bunker Hill is now 0-5.

A number of games were postponed because of weather. They were East Alton-Wood River at Breese Central, Edwardsville at Roxana and Marquette Catholic at Greenville. Make-up dates for these games are to be announced.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 3, VEGAS 1: The St. Louis Blues finished a perfect home stand at 4-0-0 by getting a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in a game played Monday at Enterprise Center.

St. Louis got goals from Ivan Barberev, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford, while William Karlsson scored the only goal for Vegas.

Jordan Binnington had 24 saves for the Blues, while Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots for the Knights.

The Blues win pulled them to within four points of division leading Winnipeg, but stay two points behind Nashville for second place. St. Louis has now won 11 of 13 at home after starting the season 10-13-2. Their overall record is now 41-27-8.

The Blues win also pulls them to within one point of clinching a playoff berth, while preventing the Knights, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season last year, from clinching their second straight playoff spot.

St. Louis goes on the road this weekend, playing at the New York Rangers on Friday night, then at New Jersey on Saturday night. Both games face-off at 6 p.m.

