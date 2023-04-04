MONDAY, APRIL 3, GIRL'S SOCCER ROUND-UP

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1

Abrianna Garrett had one of her biggest nights ever with a double hat trick and Brooke Harris had the other goal in CM's win over Gibault at Hauser Field.

Aubree Wallace added two assists for the Eagles, while Delaney Griffin, Harris, Avery Huddleston, and Aubrey Voyles all had assists.

Sydney Moore had five saves in goal to help deliver the three points for CM.

The Eagles are now 6-2-0, while the Hawks are 3-4-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, HILLSBORO 0

Adelyn Speight had a double brace (four goals), while Natalie Beck had a brace (two goals) and Hayden Etcheson, Karpenter Farmer, Mary Harkins, Erin Kretzer and Sophia Mineman all scored in McGivney's win over Hillsboro at Bouse Road.

Speight also had three assists, with Sofia Rosetto having two assists and Mira Alvers, Beck and Kretzer also assisting.

Peyton Ellis and Farmer had one save each in sharing the clean sheet.

The Griffins are now 3-4-2, while the Hilltoppers are 4-2-0.

STAUNTON 2, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1

Sami Loethen, assisted by Alison Waller, scored in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Staunton scored in each half to take the three points at Knights Field.

Loethen had four saves in goal, while McKenna Getta made two saves for the Knights.

The Bulldogs are now 3-4-0, while Metro-East goes to 3-7-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, ROXANA 1

CARLINVILLE 7, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 0

Jordyn Loveless had a hat trick while Evee Whitler had a brace (two goals) and both Madalynn Bloome and Charlie Harding also scored in Carlinville's win at Springfield Lutheran.

Whitler also had two assists in the match, while Alexsis Kalaher and Marlee Whitler also had assists.

Savanna Siglock only had to make one save in goal in recording the clean sheet.

The Cavaliers are now 5-2-0, while the Crusaders go to 0-3-1.

HIGHLAND 4, LITCHFIELD 1

Peyton Frey had a brace (two goals), while both Alyson Pace and Maddie Molitor also scored as Highland took the three points at Litchfield's Park.

Frey also had an assist for the Bulldogs, while Sophia Fleming had four saves in goal.

Highland is now 3-3-1, while the Purple Panthers go to 2-4-0.

