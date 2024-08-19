EDWARDSVILLE - Momentum Lactation offers breastfeeding help and support for moms in the community.

Alisa Williams, founder of Momentum Lactation, explained that most moms plan to breastfeed, but about 60% will not succeed in the first month. Momentum Lactation helps these parents navigate the challenges they face so that they have the support they need to continue breastfeeding.

“In the United States, about four out of five women plan to breastfeed, and they initiate breastfeeding when their baby is born,” she explained. “But many of them will not be successful or meet their goals because there is a lack of knowledge, awareness and support surrounding breastfeeding and breastfeeding continuation.”

According to Williams, breastfeeding is “the great equalizer.” A baby who is successfully breastfed has increased health over their lifetime, and breastfeeding decreases the rate of infant death by about 13% if the baby is breastfed for six months or longer. A mother’s breast milk also changes to meet the nutritional needs of her baby, so it is more nutritious than formula.

But while many parents plan to breastfeed, they struggle with pain, concerns about milk supply and fears about returning to work. Williams noted that all of these challenges are real issues for women, but Momentum Lactation can help moms navigate them.

Momentum Lactation offers prenatal appointments to discuss breastfeeding or choosing a breast pump. In addition to traditional breastfeeding, the organization can help you navigate breast milk feeding if you use a breast pump; Williams noted that this “absolutely” qualifies as breastfeeding.

They offer home visits within the baby’s first few days of life to help new mothers start breastfeeding and manage any initial problems that come up. If mothers receive support in the first month of breastfeeding, they are more likely to continue.

Williams is also passionate about helping mothers transition back to work. She noted that 89% of mothers will return to work. After overcoming the initial challenges of breastfeeding, this is the next big falloff point because many mothers struggle to maintain breastfeeding or pumping at their jobs.

“Our society is not supportive of mothers who need to work,” Williams said. “When they go back to work, they are not supported to continue to make the milk that is the food for their baby, and that’s a high time for failure as well.”

The organization also has several support groups and classes that aren’t related to breastfeeding, all with the goal of supporting mothers. Breastfeeding and mental health are closely linked, and Williams recognizes the first few months of motherhood can feel “very isolating.” With support groups and community outreach programs, Momentum Lactation aims to help moms manage these struggles.

The Weeding the Garden group is a new support group designed for mothers who are struggling with postpartum mood disorders, including postpartum depression and anxiety. Momentum Lactation can also connect moms with mental health providers who specialize in perinatal mental health.

The stroller walking group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at Glik Park in Edwardsville. The #MomLife group meets at the Momentum Lactation location. Both groups allow moms to “chitchat and share the journey and share the experience,” Williams said. Momentum Lactation’s groups are open to all mothers, not just those who are breastfeeding.

Momentum Lactation offers telehealth and in-person appointments at their Edwardsville location for moms at any point in their breastfeeding journey, up to and including the decision to stop breastfeeding. Many insurance companies will cover lactation consultations, and Williams encourages parents to get an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in their corner.

“Most things that derail breastfeeding are a lack of appropriate support and management. That’s the most common reason for failure…Ninety-nine percent of the time, things that happen that derail breastfeeding are preventable,” Williams said. “It’s never too late. Reach out. Most of the time, you are going to be amazed at the help you receive.”

For more information about Momentum Lactation’s services, visit their official website at Momentum-Well.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

