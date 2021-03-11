CARROLLTON - Greene County Health Department Molly Peters, staff and volunteers are recognized as heroic with their outstanding efforts in vaccine coordination and distribution.

Last Saturday, Greene County distributed 772 vaccines. The highest week of distribution for Greene County was a total of 1,220.

Peters said of last Saturday: "It was like a conveyor belt circle around the building. We had staff and volunteers assist. This time some of the hospital board members volunteered their time. Some retired R.N.'s in the community have come out to help when we have clinics. We had close to 20 out distributing vaccines last Saturday."

Peters said people have to register before they come to the clinics.

"We are proud of what we are doing," she said. "Greene County is a great community. Many people have stepped up and assisted throughout the Pandemic. We are grateful to the people involved."

Greene County will be sharing information of upcoming clinics on the website and any Illinois resident that meets the criteria listed can sign up for the clinics.

“We hope to assist individuals the community and our region access vaccine,” she said.

