On the surface, it made complete sense. Rookie Luke Weaver was making the start last night for the St. Louis Cardinals, so why not give Yadier Molina a break and have Carson Kelly–who caught Weaver all season in Memphis, get the start behind the plate.

Apparently, Yadier Molina took some exception to how the news was relayed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where Mitchell Forde wrote that Matheny implied the catcher was tired.

Posting on his Instagram account, Molina made it very clear that is not the case.