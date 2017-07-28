On the surface, it made complete sense. Rookie Luke Weaver was making the start last night for the St. Louis Cardinals, so why not give Yadier Molina a break and have Carson Kelly–who caught Weaver all season in Memphis, get the start behind the plate.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Apparently, Yadier Molina took some exception to how the news was relayed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where Mitchell Forde wrote that Matheny implied the catcher was tired.
Posting on his Instagram account, Molina made it very clear that is not the case.