(Jupiter, FL) First it was taking a few throws at first base during pick-off drills and now Yadier Molina is getting closer to returning behind the plate for his St. Louis Cardinals.

“It’s close,” said Mike Matheny, who confirmed Yaid will now do a little more receiving. “More just playing catch but if there was a ‘pen that we thought would be a controlled ‘pen that would work out all right for him, we’ll see him. He’s not far away.”

Molina was in gear earlier in the morning to work through a number of drills. Up next will be catching bullpens and then moving behind the plate for the pitching practice sessions.