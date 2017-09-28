(Busch Stadium) The status remains much the same for St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who returned to the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse today for testing in the MLB Concussion Protocol.

Prior to the testing, Molina acknowledged that he was feeling better.

“I know that he is getting better but it still wasn’t quite where it needed to be,” said Mike Matheny. “Obviously they’re not going to put him back out there or clear him if they feel there is an increased risk. That’s what they’re waiting for and that’s why the testing is as intense as it is to make sure that they’re in the clear and they haven’t put themselves at substantial risk again.”

A later update from General Manager Michael Girsch shared Molina remains in MLB Concussion Protocol and will not be available for tonight’s game.

Placed in the protocol after being struck in the mask by consecutive fouled off pitches on Monday night, the timetable for when or if Molina will be cleared is still undetermined.

Meanwhile, second baseman Kolten Wong took some swings in the cage to test out the stiffness in his back.

“Yeah, got out there and apparently it was tightening up on him,” said Mike Matheny.

Wong has not played since Monday, when he experienced a recurrence of lower back tightness during his final at-bat.

photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports