The milestones continue tonight for Yadier Molina as the St. Louis Cardinals catcher will play in his 1,440th game behind the plate, passing Ted Simmons for the most in franchise history.

Earlier this week, Molina set a new team record with his 12th Opening Day start and then topped Simmons with his 1381st start at catcher.

Simmons, who was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame last season, has not been shy in voicing his appreciation for Molina’s talents.

“He’s really one of the most talented, awareness people I’ve ever seen on the baseball field,” said Simmons before a game last year. “People don’t really fully understand how good this guy is.”

“This guy is really the heart and soul of this club. He’s absolutely, in my judgment, a first-ballot Hall of Fame catcher and really one of the finest players I’ve ever seen in terms of awareness and at the catcher’s position in my life.”

Simmons, who now works as a Special Assistant to the General Manager for the Atlanta Braves, still leads the Cardinals in several offensive categories with 1704 hits, 332 doubles, 172 home runs, 929 runs batted in, and 624 walks.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports