With the rash of injuries this season, the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans had a collective sigh of relief when it was learned that Yadier Molina’s early exit from Monday’s 4-1 victory was due to not feeling well rather than a more severe issue.

“My stomach,” explained Molina afterwards. “After the foul ball, my stomach started feeling bad and I almost threw up. Right now, I feel way better.”

“Just wanted to cover all of our bases,” said Mike Matheny. “He did take a good shot to the face with the foul tip. That was on our mind but when he started feeling sick we made a move to get him out. He had the tests and everything came back perfect. More dehydration than anything else, so we got him an IV. Doctors took a good look at him and got him on the road to hydrated again. It was just precautionary, maybe over cautious but we’re going to be in that situation.”

“Nothing with my head just my stomach,” assured Molina. “In the past, the symptoms start with the stomach but that’s why we took precaution. We went straight to the doctor.”

Temperatures were in the high 90s and humid–and earlier in the afternoon there were issues with the air conditioning at Busch Stadium which had the clubhouse warmer than usual. But Molina believed his situation was more about the game, not the heat.

“Just the foul ball,” he stated. “Sometimes when you’re catching you’re going to get those foul balls. They’re going to get you and this one was one of those.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports