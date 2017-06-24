(Busch Stadium) As expected Dexter Fowler is back starting in centerfield tonight for the St. Louis Cardinals, however the team will again be without Yadier Molina, who is continuing to deal with tightness caused by a foul ball off his knee.

“Gonna need another day,” shared Mike Matheny pregame. “Just inflammation from a contusion.”

Molina had been slated to bat fifth, the lineup will instead slide up and Eric Fryer will catch and bat eighth.

“Sometimes you just get it in that bad spot and it just won’t free itself. You could tell the end of that Philly game, just the swelling. Trying to control the swelling and get the range of motion back. Back there, not being able to stay in that upright, squatted position to move around is really limiting yourself being able to do your job.”

“Usually once it releases to the point you can move–you’ve always got pain,” said Matheny, who’s experienced similar type issues in his catching days. “I think he got three or four foul balls in just one game the other day, something hurts, that’s just part of it. It’s just whether it’s limiting you from making the movement you need to make. (Molina) is really good at understanding that there’s certain pains that are to be expected, and you don’t even really acknowledge them a lot, but others that keep you from being able to go side to side or get up and down. Those are the ones that are going to lessen your chances at being effective.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Aledmys Diaz and Stephen Piscotty are also not in the starting lineup tonight. For Diaz, he banged up his thumb when jammed on a pitch during his last at-bat last night and Piscotty is dealing with some tightness in his forearm.

All three players are available from the bench if necessary, although Matheny acknowledged that while Molina could catch and take an at-bat, he would then likely need a pinch-runner.

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Dexter Fowler, CF

Tommy Pham, LF

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Jose Martinez, RF

Paul DeJong, SS

Greg Garcia, 2B

Eric Fryer, C

Lance Lynn, P

WACHA STARTS MONDAY



–As reported last night, General Manager John Mozeliak said while “everything is still on the table” it was “unlikely” that Michael Wacha would move to the bullpen prior to his scheduled start on Monday.

“Yes,” confirmed Matheny this afternoon when asked about Wacha still being in line for the start.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports