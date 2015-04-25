After leaving yesterday’s game during warm-ups at the start of the fifth inning, Yadier Molina is not in today’s starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals. Molina was injured on a foul tip off his right knee in the fourth inning, but was able to finish the three outs.

Tony Cruz will be behind the plate today and the emergency catcher is Pete Kozma.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

Tony Cruz, C

Adam Wainwright, P

Wainwright will look to build upon the Cardinals combined 1.92 ERA–which leads all Major League teams. The Cardinals also have quality starts in 12 of 15 games–second only to San Diego’s 13 in 18.

BUTLER BACK FOR MEMPHIS

–No longer part of the 40-man roster, Keith Butler is still pitching within the St. Louis organization and the right-hander had a big inning last night for the Memphis Redbirds (AAA)…

Tonight I threw in my first game since having Tommy John surgery. 3 up and 3 down. Feels good to be back! #GodIsGood — Keith Butler (@4Butler4) April 25, 2015

Butler made 18 appearances for the Cardinals combined over 2013-14 and had Tommy John surgery last May.

