Major League Baseball has announced the first National League ballot update for the 2016 All-Star Game, which will take place July 12th in San Diego.

Yadier Molina (1st) and Matt Carpenter (4th) are currently the only two players from the St. Louis Cardinals to place in the Top 5 at their respective positons. Oufielder Stephen Piscotty is 14th amongst NL outfielders with 162.976 votes.

Fan can continue to vote, 5x per day up to a maximum of 35 votes, until June 30th at 11:59pm ET.

NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STAR BALLOTING LEADERS

CATCHER

1. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 517,825

2. Buster Posey, Giants: 439,239

3. Miguel Montero, Cubs: 286,494

4. Welington Castillo, D-backs: 249,159

5. Wilson Ramos, Nationals: 209,949

Article continues after sponsor message

FIRST BASE

1. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 874,471

2. Brandon Belt, Giants: 271,670

3. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers: 253,529

4. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 217,186

5. Lucas Duda, Mets: 153,803

SECOND BASE

1. Ben Zobrist, Cubs: 732,519

2. Daniel Murphy, Nationals: 488,468

3. Neil Walker, Mets: 269,125

4. Joe Panik, Giants: 192,141

5. Josh Harrison, Pirates: 163,314

THIRD BASE

1. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 776,107

2. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 593,691

3. David Wright, Mets: 190,282

4. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: 173,997

5. Matt Duffy, Giants: 164,233

SHORTSTOP

1. Addison Russell, Cubs: 544,240

2. Trevor Story, Rockies: 534,290

3. Asdrubal Cabrera, Mets: 247,954

4. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 246,390

5. Zack Cozart, Reds: 231,502

OUTFIELD

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 838,599

2. Dexter Fowler, Cubs: 797,160

3. Yoenis Cespedes, Mets: 792,395

4. Jason Heyward, Cubs: 476,595

5. Ryan Braun, Brewers: 448,717

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI