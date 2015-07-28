Less than 24 hours after an early exit from a game in which he took a foul ball off the mask and felt like he was going to vomit, Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals…

#STLCards vs. Cincinnati (7/28): Wong 2B Carpenter 3B Holliday LF Peralta SS Molina C Reynolds 1B Piscotty RF Bourjos CF Garcia LHP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 28, 2015

Molina and the Cardinals will face Cincinnati right-hander Mike Leake tonight, who will be making his 15th career start (6-9)against St. Louis.

Matt Holliday (.385, 15-39) and Mar Reynolds (.364, 4-11) have had the most success against Leake out of the Cardinals starters, while Jhonny Peralta (.118, 2-17) has had the most difficulty at the plate.

Jaime Garcia has been activated from the disabled list and will start for the Cardinals. Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Memphis in the corresponding roster move. Garcia has won more games against Cincinnati (10-2) than any other franchise.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports