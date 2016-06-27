To say that it’s a close race between Yadier Molina and Buster Posey to be elected the National League’s starting catcher in the All-Star game would be an understatement.

The latest ballot update from Major League Baseball on Monday afternoon shows the St. Louis Cardinals backstop is holding onto a lead of just 5,130 votes to earn his fifth starting nod from the fans.

Molina has 1,568,930 votes. Posey has 1,563,800.

Just six hits shy of 1500 for his career, Molina entered Monday night hitting .261 with a home run, 25 RBI, 15 doubles and 25 runs scored. Posey is batting .285 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 17 doubles and 43 runs scored. Molina and Posey have combined to win each of the last four and six of the last seven fan elections as the NL’s starting catcher at the Midsummer Classic.

Voting is available online at MLB.com until Thursday, June 30th at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI