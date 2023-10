The latest ballot update for National League All-Star balloting was released today and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has fallen out of first place in the voting at backstop. He now trails San Francisco’s Buster Posey by 137,499 votes.

Matt Carpenter continues to lead all NL third basemen–his 1,974,503 votes trails only Washington’s Bryce Harper (2.323,186) for the most overall.

Carpenter is tied for the NL lead with 22 multi-hit games and is tied for second in the NL with 17 doubles. In addition, the 29-year-old ranks among NL leaders with 34 runs scored (T-4th), 26 extra-base hits (5th), a .546 slugging percentage (9th) and a .390 on-base percentage (10th).

Matt Holliday (1,654,428) trails Harper, but is second among NL outfielders and Jhonny Peralta (1,279,711) is maintaining a small lead over San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford.

CATCHER

1. Buster Posey, Giants: 1,679,730

2. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 1,542,231

3. Miguel Montero, Cubs: 551,748

4. A.J. Pierzynski, Braves: 448,162

5. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers: 396,897

FIRST BASE

1. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers: 1,380,696

2. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 1,067,482

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 834,554

4. Matt Adams, Cardinals: 702,282

5. Brandon Belt, Giants: 632,931

SECOND BASE

1. Dee Gordon, Marlins: 1,531,048

2. Kolten Wong, Cardinals: 1,185,982

3. Joe Panik, Giants: 723,564

4. Howie Kendrick, Dodgers: 559,417

5. Yunel Escobar, Nationals: 502,505

THIRD BASE

1. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: 1,974,503

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 1,079,693

3. Todd Frazier, Reds: 636,177

4. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 578,243

5. David Wright, Mets: 468,288

SHORTSTOP

1. Jhonny Peralta, Cardinals: 1,279,711

2. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 1,103,884

3. Starlin Castro, Cubs: 853,452

4. Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies: 762,100

5. Zack Cozart, Reds: 535,921

OUTFIELD

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 2,323,186

2. Matt Holliday, Cardinals: 1,654,428

3. Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 1,210,108

4. Nori Aoki, Giants: 1,012,117

5. Angel Pagan, Giants: 782,876

6. Hunter Pence, Giants: 692,922

7. Justin Upton, Padres: 692,380

8. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: 667,692

9. Jason Heyward, Cardinals: 655,444

10. Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 588,336

11. Jon Jay, Cardinals: 554,899

12. Dexter Fowler, Cubs: 513,233

13. Corey Dickerson, Rockies: 504,983

14. Matt Kemp, Padres: 476,318

15. Jorge Soler, Cubs: 462,196

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports