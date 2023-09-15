EDWARDSVILLE - A new fast-casual southwestern restaurant is coming to Edwardsville when Moe’s Southwest Grill hosts its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., and the first 25 people in line will get free burritos for a year.

Moe’s is celebrating their grand opening with a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway, which entitles the first 25 people in line on opening day to one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks. There will also be a “prize wheel” at the event where visitors can try their luck to win various prizes, according to a press release from Moe’s.

“We are thrilled to open our first Moe’s Southwest Grill in the vibrant community of Edwardsville,” Owner and Franchisee Steve Patel said. “We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town!”

The menu at Moe’s Southwest Grill includes burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and “stacks.” They also have a Moe’s app, which offers new users a free cup of queso just for signing up, and also grants them a free burrito on their birthday. The Moe’s app also includes rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, the ability to order ahead, and exclusive alerts and specials.

Moe’s Southwest Grill will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and located at 2329 Plum Street Unit 100 in Edwardsville. To learn more, call the restaurant at (618) 500-6637 or visit the Moe's Southwest Grill (Edwardsville) Facebook page.

