

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to preliminary information meetings to learn more about MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Missouri’s FY2024 budget from the General Assembly, signed into law by Gov. Parson, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 miles of I-70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

MoDOT is currently in the planning stage of the Improve I-70 Program. MoDOT engineers will share preliminary information about the goals for improving I-70, possible construction schedules for the 200 miles and next steps. MoDOT is interested in gathering feedback from the public regarding I-70’s current condition, construction staging and other general comments they may have. Public input is important ahead of the design phase of the work.

The public is invited to attend the informational meetings to learn about the proposed plan and next steps for I-70. Please note these are open house-style meetings, and no formal presentations will be made. The public can attend the meetings anytime during the advertised hours, and the information will be the same at each location.

The open house meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 - 4-6 p.m.

Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room, located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Boulevard, Wentzville, MO.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 - 4-6 p.m.

Warren County Administration Building, located at 101 Mockingbird Lane, Warrenton, MO.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 - 4-6 p.m.

Concordia Community Center, located at 802 S. Gordon Street, Concordia, MO.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 - 5-7 p.m.

Jonesburg Elementary School Gym, located 106 Smith Rd., Jonesburg, MO.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 - 4-6 p.m.

Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center, located at 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 - 5-7 p.m.

Battle High School Auxiliary Gym, located at 7575 St. Charles, Rd., Columbia, MO.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 - 5-7 p.m.

Hannah Cole Primary School Gym, located at 1700 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville, MO.

For those who are unable to attend a meeting in person, an online comment form is available at modot.org/improvei70/public- involvement. The comment period online will be open from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

