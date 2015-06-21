The Missouri Department of Transportation said the southbound portion of the Clark Bridge from Illinois to Missouri is closed and only the northbound lanes of the bridge are open.

MODOT said the water near the Clark Bridge on the Missouri side is high on the lower side of Route 67, higher than it has been in some time. The lanes were closed until further notice on Saturday.

Only traffic coming from Missouri into Illinois on the northbound part of the Clark Bridge can enter Alton as of today.

Calhoun County was under flash flood warnings until later this afternoon, the National Weather Service reported because of the large amounts of rainfall.

Illinois 100 through Grafton between Illinois Route 3 and Ski Lift Road is also reported as closed, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. The Brussels Ferry also remains closed.

Motorists coming from Alton and near that area are asked to take Illinois Route 3 at the present for any trips to Missouri, rather than the Clark Bridge.

