WEST ALTON - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed Highway 94 between Saale Road and Alta Villa Road due to the high water event.

Drivers will need to use a minor detour of Saale Road to Feltes Road. This connects at Highway 94 from both sides.

MoDOT said please use caution on the detour as this is a residential area. Also, please be mindful that the area posted closed does have access to local traffic only.

As the waters rise and cover the roadways, MoDOT said please do not drive through the water as you do not know the condition of the roadway underneath.

