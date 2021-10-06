EAST ALTON - For this week's Roundtable Breakout Session, the group welcomes Shawn Fowler as a presenter. Fowler is a local entrepreneur and owns Modified Auto and Sound located in EastGate Plaza.

Modified Auto and Sound will be in its eighth year of operation. Modified Auto and Sound will be raffling free window tinting to a lucky attendee of our Breakout Session. Shawn will be presenting starting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Shawn’s first two loves are cars and music. Through automotive customization, he is able to do what he loves while creating something truly unique for each car owner. “We specialize in custom automotive installations and parts from car audio, to remote starts, window tint, alarms, heated seats, navigation, LED upgrades, cruise control, backup cams, even headliners,” Fowler said. “You name it, we can get it done.”

Shawn has been business-minded his whole life. He was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug young. As a kid, he started selling candy to his classmates. He was able to save up for his first major purchase, a fully loaded bike. Throughout his professional career, he has stayed true to his passion and his roots. He has been in the industry for over two decades.

Shawn attributes his success to doing business the old-fashioned way - reating people right and giving them value. Shawn knows that customers and employees come first, before his own personal needs. Stop by Thursday to learn about the auto customization industry and more about Shawn’s story.

THE ROUNDTABLE

Hosted by AOS Alternative Office Space

Every Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Breakout Session from 5:15 to 6:00 p.m.

Open to anyone who wants to network.

Every Thursday, East Gate Plaza will host a free networking event that is designed to unite businesses from across the region. The event will begin every Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m. There will be educational seminars set up as a breakout session from 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. If you are an innovator, entrepreneur, small business owner, corporate community member, or a person that desires to learn and grow their network, this is for you.

