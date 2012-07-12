Models Wanted! The Riverbender.com Community Center needs male and female models of all sizes, fast! Models will sport the latest in Homecoming fashions for teens available at Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear at the Homecoming Fashion Show on August 30.

Think you can do your thing on the catwalk? Then contact Michelle at the Riverbender.com Community Center at 465-9850, ext. 212 or download a form at http://www.riverbender.com/communitycenter/pdf/ModelApplication.pdf today. Auditions are just around the corner!

For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter, call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.

