Models Wanted at Riverbender.com Community Center
Models Wanted! The Riverbender.com Community Center needs male and female models of all sizes, fast! Models will sport the latest in Homecoming fashions for teens available at Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear at the Homecoming Fashion Show on August 30.
Think you can do your thing on the catwalk? Then contact Michelle at the Riverbender.com Community Center at 465-9850, ext. 212 or download a form at http://www.riverbender.com/communitycenter/pdf/ModelApplication.pdf today. Auditions are just around the corner!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter, call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.
More like this: