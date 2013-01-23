Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear and the Riverbender.com Community Center are excited to announce the models selected for their upcoming Prom Fashion Show.

Models selected are: Beth Birkner of Alton, Elizabeth Carr of Florissant, Ashley Dunham of Brighton, Angel Ewing of Alton, Carlie Fleming of Grafton, BreeAnn Fulcher of Bethalto, Andrew Goeken of Alton, Dylan Hamm of Godfrey, Tiffany Haug of Golden Eagle, Kaitlin Henrichs of Dorchester, Ellen Higdon of Alton, Lexi Huitt of Jerseyville, Olivia Kalmer of Edwardsville, Shannon

Kamp of Golden Eagle, Leah Korte of Godfrey, Abby McNear of Brighton, Emily Robertson of Dow, Anna Scoggins of Dorsey, Christian Shultis of Godfrey, Evan Turner of Alton, and Alyssa Westfall of Elsah.

The teens will model various styles of dresses and men's formal wear during the fashion show on Friday, February 15 at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 West Third Street in Alton, Illinois.

Doors open at 6, the runway heats up at 7, and the after party rolls until 10. The show will feature a special guest, "Project Runway" All Star, Johnathan Kayne. Several of Kayne's dresses will be modeled during the show and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Kayne during the after

party.

Tickets to the show are just $10 each. Each ticket gets you a sneak peak at the latest prom fashions courtesy of Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear, a look at fabulous hair styles by Riverview Salon, a goody bag (limited to first 100), drinks and appetizers, and admission to a special after party. There will be door prizes, including a giveaway for a free dress! Guys, don't think for a

second that there isn't something for you there - you need to look snazzy for prom too!

Models auditioned and were selected by a panel of representatives from Frew's Bridal & Formal Wear and the Riverbender.com Community Center.

There is limited space available for the Fashion Show. To guarantee your admission, you can purchase your ticket now at: www.riverbender.com/shopping

Tickets are also available at:

Frew's Bridal, 305 Piasa Street, Alton, IL 62002 (618)466-8820 and the Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton, IL 62002 (618)465-9850, x212.

For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or email

michelle@riverbender.com

