JERSEYVILLE - Seventh-grader Ashley Huang was recently named a Jersey Community Middle School Student of the Month for September. Huang was selected for being a “model student” and more, according to Principal Thomas Leslie.

Huang is being recognized as a Jersey Community Middle School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

“Ashley is a model student at JCMS!” Leslie said. “She is a quiet leader who always has a positive attitude and gives her best to make JCMS a special place.”

Huang said that she keeps herself busy outside of school by helping out her parents at their restaurant. In her free time, she said she usually likes to read for fun.

Huang said she’s proud to have been named Jersey Community Middle School’s Student of the Month for September. When asked if she’d like people to know anything else, she said simply: “I love my family.”

Congratulations to Huang for this recognition by Jersey Community Middle School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

