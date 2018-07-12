EDWARDSVILLE - MOD Pizza has made a commitment to populate the old Sears Hardware store business site, Edwardsville Community Development Director Walter Williams said recently.

Williams and other city officials are ecstatic about filling the old Sears location, which has been empty for about a year a half after that business closed.

Williams said the area around the old Sears is also undergoing work, which is “exciting.”

“MOD has several locations and is very popular,” Williams said. “It will be popular with its own niche in Edwardsville.”

MOD is a pioneer in a super fast pizza experience that puts the customer in the driver’s seat.

“We serve Artisan-style pizzas and salads are individually sized, made on demand, and ready in just minutes,” the MOD corporate website said. “Choose from over 30 toppings – the price stays the same no matter what you pick."

MOD was founded in 2008 by husband and wife, Scott and Ally Svenson, in their hometown of Seattle. Inspired by their own search for quick, affordable, wholesome restaurant options for their growing family, they started to wonder if there were a better way of doing pizza – and business. The last thing the world needed was another pizza place, but the couple was determined this one could be different. The mission of MOD has been for customers to get exactly what they want, fresh on demand for as little as possible.

