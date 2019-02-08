EDWARDSVILLE - MOD Pizza in Edwardsville is already a hit in the community.

MOD held a very successful grand opening event recently. The pizza parlor brought in a huge crowd eager to give the food a try. MOD Pizza offers a unique atmosphere, good food, and enthusiastic employees. They serve a nice variety of delicious individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are easily customizable to your taste.

MOD Pizza brought in the crowds to their grand opening by offering free pizza to some of the first visitors of the store. Many patrons had been watching as the location was built and excited to finally give the food a try. What many may not know is MOD's distinctive approach in giving back to the community and truly caring about their employees.

“MOD puts the people first, whether it is the employees, customers, or the community. We care about bringing positive change to communities through MOD. We’re excited to be opening up and bringing that positivity to the Edwardsville area. Today’s proceeds are going straight to the Edwardsville School District,” shared Nick Walton, an employee, on the day of the ground opening.

MOD offers over 30 toppings for pizza and salad all sold at a flat price so you can add as many toppings you want for the same price. MOD also offers beer, wine, and shakes. Quick counter service makes it a great place to stop in without the wait. MOD is sure to be a local hangout for both families and college students. Inside, its laid-back environment the restaurant has painted exposed brick, a unique photo wall, plenty of seating, and a patio for the warmer months.

“MOD is based out of Seattle and now has over 400 locations in the US and UK. This is our eighth location in the St. Louis Metro area. We’re happy with the turnout for our opening and hope people will spread the word and come try out MOD,” said manager Joel Bohn.

The new MOD Pizza is located at 2300A Troy Road in Edwardsville, open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

