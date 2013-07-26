Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler is reminding mobile home taxpayers that their mobile home taxes are due next week.

“The due date to pay mobile home taxes is July 31,” Prenzler said.

The tax bills were sent in early May. The owner of record as of Jan. 1 is responsible for that year’s mobile home taxes.

The state of Illinois requires a penalty for late payments, which is $25 per month not to exceed $100.

There are approximately 2,000 mobile homes in Madison County, with the majority of them located in mobile home parks.

Prenzler said that mobile home tax bills can be mailed, paid in person at the Treasurer’s Office or online at www.madcotreasurer.org.

“I encourage taxpayers to give (online) a try,” he said. “It’s easy, quick and free. Plus it saves on gas.”

For more information contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

