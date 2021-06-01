ALTON – The St. Louis Children’s Hospital mobile hearing clinic will be available for appointments at Alton Memorial Hospital on the third Wednesday of each month beginning June 16. The mobile unit will be parked in the ambulance bay outside the Emergency Department entrance from 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 314-454-6171 or email audioappt@bjc.org.

The 44-foot-long unit contains three patient areas: a multipurpose room; a patient intake and hearing device programming area; and a double-walled sound booth. A wheelchair lift provides full accessibility for all patients.

“We are very excited to develop our partnership between Alton Memorial Speech Therapy and Children’s Hospital Audiology to serve our children and families close to home,” said Sue Walker, manager of Rehab Services at AMH.

The clinicians from St. Louis Children’s Hospital will provide pediatric hearing services to children from birth to 21 years old who require follow-up after failed or missed hearing screenings, or who have hearing concerns. The team aims to identify a hearing problem as soon as possible in order to provide the best outcomes for children with hearing loss.

The mobile hearing clinic provides convenient access to:

Otoscopy, otoacoustic emission testing and tympanometry.

Non-sedated screening and diagnostic Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) measures.

Behavioral hearing tests via pure-tone audiometry for patients 6 months and older.

Rehabilitative care for children with hearing loss.

Fitting and maintenance of hearing aids, bone conduction systems, cochlear implants, FM/DM systems and assistive devices.

Coordinated audiologic care to support physician practices or educational institutions.

The St. Louis Children’s Hospital mobile hearing unit is coming to AMH on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning June 16. A trial run was held recently in the AMH ambulance bay. Taking a look were, left to right, Laura Maher, speech therapist at AMH; JoEllen Corona, speech therapist at AMH; Catrina Crisp, an audiology tech from SLCH; Jamie Cadieux, an audiologist at SLCH; and Sue Walker, manager of Rehab Services at AMH

