EDWARDSVILLE - What’s 52 feet long, red and orange and fun all over? If you guessed a truck filled with interactive video games ready to play on-site at a birthday party or corporate event, you’re correct.

Granite City resident and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alum Wayne Felix, 35, created the Me 2 You Game Truck, a new business designed to deliver fun directly to the customer. The mobile game truck is fully stocked with Xbox One and Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Wii and Wii U, and more. Up to 28 guests can play at the same time, with 10 more cheering from the second row of stadium seating.

In addition to stadium seating, the mobile video game truck features seven widescreen, high-definition televisions, surround sound and an “action station” with room for dancing and sports games. Birthday parties, church and school events, corporate events, family reunions and tailgate parties are perfect matches for the Me 2 You Game Truck. It arrives at the event completely equipped to entertain guests – boys and girls, as well as grown-up gamers.

The concept for his mobile gaming business makes complete sense to Felix, who has been playing video games since a young age.

“Our biggest target market for the Me 2 You Game Truck is kids from eight through 16 years old,” said Felix. “We’re also booking events for schools, churches and companies. I’ve been doing customer service work for years, but I love to game, so I wanted to put the two things together. Thanks to the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at SIUE, my business is now on the road.”

Felix reached out to the SBDC in October 2014, almost a year before he launched his startup. Small Business Specialist Jo Ann DiMaggio May provided one-on-one business counseling, reviewed the business plan and helped develop financial projections. All of the services from May came at no cost.

“Jo Ann did a fantastic job assisting me with whatever I needed,” Felix said. “She was highly professional, patient and understanding. Jo Ann gave me direction when I didn’t know where to begin and pinpointed where to start. She also assisted me with my marketing plan, and she connected me with Justine PETERSEN, an SBA certified micro-lender that was able to assist me with a loan.”

May said Felix was a superb client because of his focus and willingness to achieve key milestones in a timely fashion.

“Wayne never gave up and worked hard to achieve his goals,” said May. “His passion and dedication will take him far, and I look forward to supporting Wayne’s future business success.”

For more information on Felix’s new business, see me2yougametruck.com.

The Metro East SBDC assists startups like Me 2 You Game Truck as well as existing businesses located in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported, in part, by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC Network positively impacts Southwestern Illinois by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs, and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the Metro East SBDC strives to advance the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how these no-cost services can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

