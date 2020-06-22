ST. LOUIS, MO. - The number of people needing help with basic needs, including food continues to grow. Since March, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has distributed 5.6 million more meals through its network of community partners and programs compared to the same timeframe a year ago. The Foodbank covers 14 counties in Missouri and 12 in Illinois and continues to serve thousands more people through dozens more Mobile Markets across its service area to help people who need food.

The list below shows Mobile Markets available to anyone who needs a helping hand July 1-15. No ID is needed in order to receive food and other supplies. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no-contact service to keep you, the volunteers, and workers safe we ask that people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle. The food will then be placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, please check with the organization hosting the mobile market to find out if they are accepting walk-ups.

Mobile Markets typically last about two hours or until supplies run out. Mobile Markets for July 1-15, 2020, include:

St. Louis City, MO

July 2, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, ARJ Community Outreach, 3311 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Louis, 63118

July 10, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia Healthcare, 1717 Biddle St., St. Louis, 63106

July 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

July 11, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, 5261 Delmar Blvd., St Louis, 63108

July 15, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, Mission St. Louis, 3108 N Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 63107

St. Louis County, MO

July 1, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Nurses for Newborns, 7259 Lansdowne, St. Louis, 63119

July 1, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann, 63074

July 2, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133

July 3, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Harvest Bible Chapel STL South, 9607 Gravois Rd., St. Louis, 63123

July 3, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Jennings Mobile Market, 6605 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, 63136

July 6, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Grace Church STL, 6295 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., Maryland Heights, 63042

July 8, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, ITCOY Home Health, 12470 Old Halls Ferry Rd., St. Louis, 63033

July 8, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Refuge and Restoration, 11801 West Florissant, St Louis, 63033

July 8, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann, 63074

July 9, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133

July 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Jennings Mobile Market, 6605 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, 63136

July 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Life Church Food Pantry, 1416 Larkin Williams Dr., Fenton, 63026

July 11, 10 a.m. Mobile Market, City of Pine Lawn, 6100 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, 63121

July 11, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Greater Deliverance Church, 8200 Page Ave, St. Louis, 63130

July 13, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, 63044

July 15, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Nurses for Newborns, 7259 Lansdowne, St. Louis, 63119

July 15, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, ITCOY Home Health, 12470 Old Halls Ferry Rd., St. Louis, 63033

July 15, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Spanish Lakes, 1120 Trampe Ave., St Louis, 63138

July 15, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann, 63074

St. Charles, MO

July 8, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Francis Howell School District, 4606 Central School Rd., St. Charles, 63304

Jefferson County, MO

July 2, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

July 9, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

July 11, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Marketplace Food Pantry, 4824 Scottsdale Rd., House Springs, 63051

Lincoln County, MO

July 8, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Anchored Hope Church, 211 Boon St., Troy, 63397

Pike County, MO

June 17, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Cherry's Bar and Grill, 103 S First St., Clarksville, 63336

Clinton County, IL

July 7, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Green Bean, 843 West Broadway, Trenton, 62293

St. Clair County, IL

July 6, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, F&V Tuckpointing, 4001 Cookson Rd., Fairmont City, 62201

July 10, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 820 Royal Heights Rd., Belleville, 62226

A calendar listing of the Mobile Markets is also online: https://stlfoodbank.org/events/. Times and locations are subject to change.

If you need further assistance with food, please call St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-6262 or go online to stlfoodbank.org.

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Since that time, the organization has grown to become the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding individuals in need. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide 37 million meals annually. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 45 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit http://STLFoodbank.org/covid19. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

