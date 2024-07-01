ALTON – Following the overwhelming success of the initial launch of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) services at Alton City Hall, Mayor Goins and the City of Alton are pleased to announce the return of mobile DMV services for the convenience of residents. The scheduled dates for the mobile DMV services are July 9, September 17, and November 12, 2024.

Mayor Goins expressed his satisfaction with the community's response to the mobile DMV services, stating, "It's wonderful to see the residents of the Alton area benefitting from this additional service to our community. The success of the mobile DMV highlights our commitment to providing accessible and efficient services to our residents."

An Alton resident, shared her positive experience with the mobile DMV services, highlighting the hassle-free process and the friendly and knowledgeable DMV staff. She remarked on the short wait time, expressing her satisfaction with being in and out within 15 minutes. The overwhelming support from the community for the mobile DMV services has prompted the city to schedule regular visits to Alton.

"We urge the community to mark their calendars for the upcoming mobile DMV service dates and take advantage of the short wait times and excellent customer service," Mayor Goins added.

The upcoming mobile DMV service dates at Alton City Hall are as follows:

Date: July 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Date: September 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Date: November 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Residents are encouraged to make use of these convenient mobile DMV services and experience the efficiency and quality customer service firsthand.

