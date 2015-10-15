While noting the process of negotiating with the team’s free agents won’t begin until next week, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager did not shy away from discussing his interest in bringing back at least one of the players in question.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Do I want to re-sign Heyward–yes,” answered Mozeliak at his end-of-season media session on Thursday. “Jason was a tremendous fit on this club. He did exactly what we had hoped he would do. Great teammate. Performed well. For us, if we have the ability to make it happen, we’re certainly going to try.”
More like this: