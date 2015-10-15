While noting the process of negotiating with the team’s free agents won’t begin until next week, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager did not shy away from discussing his interest in bringing back at least one of the players in question.

“Do I want to re-sign Heyward–yes,” answered Mozeliak at his end-of-season media session on Thursday. “Jason was a tremendous fit on this club. He did exactly what we had hoped he would do. Great teammate. Performed well. For us, if we have the ability to make it happen, we’re certainly going to try.”

St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Jason Heyward makes a diving catch on a ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs Addison Russell in the third inning in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 9, 2015. St. Louis won the game 4-0. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

