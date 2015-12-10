The goal of the MLK project this year is to assist those children who are otherwise forgotten. The children in our foster care program between the ages of 12-17 are rarely thought of as children because for many of them, they are not “adoptable."

They often feel as if they are throw away kids and this is an awful way for them to have to feel. They are the future of our community and they feel as they have no place with us. As if they are not wanted or needed. They often leave their homes to be placed into a temporary home and are moved from place to place with nothing more than what they were wearing they day they left. Their clothes are all too often worn out, too small, or what most people would not consider acceptable for their own children to wear. All of the current pleas for help out there are either for the elderly or the very young but there is nothing or very little for those in between.

The hope of this project will serve a dual purpose. The first, to bring to light that while many of these children look like adults and many obviously are very angry and can come off as kids who are not worth it or do not want the help, the fact remains, they are still kids and they need their community to support and nurture them. They will soon be adults and need to know that they have a place and they have as much of a chance in the future as anyone else.

The second portion is to provide for them the basic needs that all children need. Those needs can range from acceptable clothing to personal hygiene products. The caseworkers assigned to these children often take money from their own pockets to ensure their kids have the things they need. They worry about these kids every bit as much as any teacher, coach, advocate, or even parent worries about their own. Often time the caseworkers are vilified as either simply trying to break up a family or not doing enough. There needs to be an understanding that out of all of this it truly takes a village to raise a child and these are in essence our children and need our help.

In a small attempt to assist the children and show support for our DCFS workers who are suffering from state cut backs just like everyone else, we are collecting new and gently used clothing for the kids to have to carry with them no matter where they go. Just a few things for them to call their own and keep with them. Below is a list of items needed and locations for collection sites and contact information to the project coordinator.

Thank you for your help and have a great Holiday Season!

Drop off locations include:

The Madison County Courthouse located at 157 N. Main St, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.

There is a drop box in the main lobby by the info desk.

The Riverbender Alton location

The collection will run from December 1 to January 10 and the items will be distributed on or before the 18th of January to the Madison County DCFS location.

For further information or any questions please call Rebecca Kraisser at 618-296-4900 or email at rkraisser@iljusticecorps.org

Ages 12 – 17 and Items needed are but not limited to:

T-Shirts, Hoodies, Sweat shirts, Coats, Hats, Gloves, Shoes, Jeans, Sweats, Back Packs, Personal Hygiene, Under garment, Socks, and some business casual for the older kids in order to provide them with appropriate things for job interviews for their transition into the community as adults.

I am a recent grad of United Missouri Baptist with a Bachelor in Criminal Justice and a minor in Behavioral Science. I have had a passion for the law for as long as I can remember. Currently I serve AmeriCorp through the Illinois JusticeCorps as the Madison County Courts Fellow in Edwardsville.

About Illinois JusticeCorps:

Illinois JusticeCorps is an innovative program through which AmeriCorps volunteers serve as guides to make courts across Illinois more welcoming and less intimidating for people without lawyers by providing navigational and procedural assistance. Illinois JusticeCorps recruits, trains and provides the necessary support for these volunteers, who are primarily college students and recent graduates.

JusticeCorps helps people without lawyers in nine courthouses across the state. In recent years, the number of people coming to court without lawyers has skyrocketed, creating challenges and problems for the litigants as well as judges, court personnel and opposing counsel.

JusticeCorps volunteers effectively serve as docents for people without lawyers by helping them find their way around the courthouse and connecting them with assistance available there, helping to find and use appropriate online resources, and helping with referrals to legal aid and other services. Illinois JusticeCorps is an important complement to the legal assistance provided by court-based pro bono and legal aid programs and the services provided by clerks, law library staff and other court personnel. Many JusticeCorps volunteers have diverse backgrounds with strong connections to client communities, and they often can provide legal information to people without lawyers in their own languages.

