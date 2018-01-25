EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers swim team appears to have some young swimmers coming through the ranks that will be on the level as some who now are in the team’s record books.

The Edwardsville Breakers shined in the recent Martin Luther King Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

“We had about 400 swimmers in the Martin Luther King Meet,” Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said. “The meet went smooth; we have the best volunteers possible, along with Christian (Rhoten) and the lifeguards here. Everyone is always on their game. We have gotten pretty good at this.”

"It was good competition the team is doing fantastic and the kids are gathering together and working together as a unit," Rettle said.

Some notable performers were Cohen Osborn, Kallie Hubbard and Josie Bushell.

Bushell won the girls open 500 (5:21.20) the girls 50 free (24.81); the girls open 100 fly (59.81); and the girls open 100 free (54.07).

Osborn won the 11-12 500 free (5:23.21); the 11-12 200 Medley (2:16.53); the 11-12 100 back (59.40); and the 11-12 100 butterfly (1:01.95);

Hubbard won the 8 and Under 50 butterfly (38.13); the 8 and Under 100 free (1:18.04); the 8 and Under 50 back (38.99); the 8 and Under 25 breast (19.56); the 8 and Under 50 free (34.53); and the 8 and Under 25 Fly (17.12.

Phoebe Gremaud won the 13-14 girls 400 I.M. (4:50.78); the 13-14 girls 100 back (59.18); and the girls 13-14 200 I.M. (2:15).

Grace Oertle shined in the 10 and Under girls division. Some of Oertle’s best efforts were winning the 10 and Under 200 I.M. (2:53.42); the 10 and Under 50 breast (41.42); and she was on several relays.

Emily Moody also was one of the stars of the meet, with a AAA time of 1:1382 in the 10 and Under 100 butterfly and the 10 and Under 50 butterfly with a time of 31.44, again good enough for a AAA time.

