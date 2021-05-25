GRANITE CITY – Mitchell Elementary School Principal Lisa Yarbrough recognized 69 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan (IRP) 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year.

All students received a medal for their accomplishment, and 4th-grade students who read four-years straight also received a $2.00 bill.

"I am so proud of our Mitchell students. Reading is one of, if not the most important skill students learn at school. Being able to read fluently and comprehend what is being read allows students to be successful in all subjects," Yarbrough said. "This school year has been unlike any other and they have managed to work hard and accomplish their goals. Thank you to their families as well for instilling in them the importance of education."

The following Mitchell 3rd and 4th graders read 100 books for the 2020-21 school year:

Isabella Amarelle Chase

Hawthorne Brody Bremer

Daniel Bell

Jennifer Hernandez

Olivia Carney

Arabella Blumenstein

Angelina Lopez-Irra

Karter Davis

Hunter Boyd Eden Kielty

Mackenzie Dawson

Trace Bridgeman

Ryan Lasher

Hayden Dotson

Kelsey Brown

Marilyn Martin

Evan Ervay

Kaylee Bunch

Charlotte Masters

Daphne Deleon Garcia

Tyler Burton

Princeton McNeil

James Hall

Alexis Chavez

Bryant Meyer

Genevieve Harper

Averie Coffman

Ian Miller

Camden Hawthorne

Maisie Curran

Myrabel Miller

Dallison Hull

Lillian Delgado

Liam Monroe

Jozlyn Kolb

Rylee Dove

Kaylene Morton

Emma Lake

Aiden Focht

Lyla Noel

Steven Munoz

Hudson Gaines

Lennon Schillinger

Kaylin Silva

Aliyah Green

Frankie Schwaller

Cole Simpson

Nevaeh Green

Lorelai Schubert

Madyson Talley

Laila Hamed

Thomas Stone

Nia Turner

Ryan Hang

Gracie Taylor

Alex Huerta Villar

Hannah Taylor

Gabe Torres

Derrick Yokley

Lille Townsend

Carter Watson

Brandon Weller

Trinity Wilson-Rogers

Cole Wintermeyer

Ella Wycoff

Ethan Wycoff

Lucas Zoe

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

