Mitchell Announces IRP 100 Book Readers
GRANITE CITY – Mitchell Elementary School Principal Lisa Yarbrough recognized 69 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan (IRP) 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year.
All students received a medal for their accomplishment, and 4th-grade students who read four-years straight also received a $2.00 bill.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"I am so proud of our Mitchell students. Reading is one of, if not the most important skill students learn at school. Being able to read fluently and comprehend what is being read allows students to be successful in all subjects," Yarbrough said. "This school year has been unlike any other and they have managed to work hard and accomplish their goals. Thank you to their families as well for instilling in them the importance of education."
The following Mitchell 3rd and 4th graders read 100 books for the 2020-21 school year:
Isabella Amarelle Chase
Hawthorne Brody Bremer
Daniel Bell
Jennifer Hernandez
Olivia Carney
Arabella Blumenstein
Angelina Lopez-Irra
Karter Davis
Hunter Boyd Eden Kielty
Mackenzie Dawson
Trace Bridgeman
Ryan Lasher
Hayden Dotson
Kelsey Brown
Marilyn Martin
Evan Ervay
Kaylee Bunch
Charlotte Masters
Daphne Deleon Garcia
Tyler Burton
Princeton McNeil
James Hall
Alexis Chavez
Bryant Meyer
Genevieve Harper
Averie Coffman
Ian Miller
Camden Hawthorne
Maisie Curran
Myrabel Miller
Dallison Hull
Lillian Delgado
Liam Monroe
Jozlyn Kolb
Rylee Dove
Kaylene Morton
Emma Lake
Aiden Focht
Lyla Noel
Steven Munoz
Hudson Gaines
Lennon Schillinger
Kaylin Silva
Aliyah Green
Frankie Schwaller
Cole Simpson
Nevaeh Green
Lorelai Schubert
Madyson Talley
Laila Hamed
Thomas Stone
Nia Turner
Ryan Hang
Gracie Taylor
Alex Huerta Villar
Hannah Taylor
Gabe Torres
Derrick Yokley
Lille Townsend
Carter Watson
Brandon Weller
Trinity Wilson-Rogers
Cole Wintermeyer
Ella Wycoff
Ethan Wycoff
Lucas Zoe
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: