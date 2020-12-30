Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - Mitchell and Long Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of Old Alton Road in Mitchell around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered heavy fire in the house.

Long Lake Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly but the house had substantial damage. The Madison County Sheriff's Office along with Illinois State Police were there for traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

