Missy Huddleston crowned 2018 Miss Madison County Fair Queen Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HIGHLAND - The Madison County Fair held the annual Miss Madison County Pageant Saturday at the Madison County Fair Grounds. This year's Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen crown went to Matti Christ. Johna Murphy was crowned Junior Miss Madison County and the title of Miss Madison County 2018 went to Missy Huddleston. Article continues after sponsor message The Miss Madison County Fair Queen is an ambassador and spokeswoman for the Madison County Fair. Each year Miss Madison County will travel across the county and state to local fairs and events advocating for both county fairs and agriculture. She also will get the opportunity to be the official hostess of the Madison County Fair and work closely with the Executive Fairboard to promote the fair throughout her year. This year's Junior Miss Madison County contestants included Johna Murphy, Courtney Picklesimer, Makenna Schlemmer, Brynn Randoll and Emily Hampshire. Miss Madison County queen contestants for 2018 included Sydney Daniel, Missy Huddleston, Mackenzie Rogers, McKenna Veereke, Christine Frisbee and Micah Lowe.