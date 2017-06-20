Missouri S&T awards degrees to local students at annual commencement
ROLLA, MO - Nearly 600 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 13, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.
For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
Alton
Keenan L. McKamey, Master Business Administration, Business Administration
Edwardsville
Douglas Bryan Babb, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Information Science and Technology
Glen Carbon
Gary W. Gill, Master of Science, Engineering Management
Michael McCrae St. Clair, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude
More like this: