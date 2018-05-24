Missouri Valley College 2018 spring commencement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARSHALL, MO - Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, conferred 224 degrees at its 2018 spring commencement ceremony. For more information on Missouri Valley College, contact 660-831-4114 or email admissions@moval.edu. Macy Thurston of Jerseryville received BFA, Art, Magna Cum Laude Article continues after sponsor message

