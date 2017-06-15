SPRINGFIELD, MO - Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Local students on the list are:

Alton, IL

Emilie Harrison

Ian Jones

Peyton Orban

Bethalto, IL

Brett Dietrich

Kalyn Haar

Edwardsville, IL

Danielle Bohannon

Bethany Frick

Marshall Gevers

Monica Gevers

Blake Graham

Matthew Haas

Brandon Hinds

Paige Pashea

Riley Snook

Chase Worthey

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon, IL

Alexander Byrd

Dianna Craig

Elizabeth Dietrich

Chaney Jewell

Godfrey, IL

Grace Hopkins

Camden Maggos

Dorothy McDaniel

Mary McDaniel

Isabelle Strack

Stacey Worley

Granite City, IL

Samantha Penrod

Wood River, IL

Mazey Aud



The complete dean's list is available online here.

About Missouri State University

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, whose purpose is to develop educated persons while guided by three overarching and enduring commitments to student learning, inclusive excellence and institutional impact. The university's identity is distinguished by its statewide mission in public affairs, which entails a campus-wide commitment to foster competence and responsibility in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

New media resources

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu. You can also be our fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, add us to your circle on Google+ and see what's happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our RSS feed.

More like this: