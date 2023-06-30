Missouri State Highway Patrol Locates Young Girl, Amber Alert Cancelled
June 30, 2023 11:15 AM June 30, 2023 5:34 PM
HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO. - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Amber Alert was canceled this morning after a child last seen in Illinois had been found in Troop E Area - Hayti Heights, Mo. The child was found safe and sound, Missouri State Police reported. The Amber Alert was canceled at 7:25 a.m.
The child - Violet - a 9-year-old, was last seen after allegedly being taken by her non-custodial father. The vehicle sought was a black Dodge Charger.
The Amber Alert notified individuals throughout the region but thankfully ended with the child safe and the suspect in custody.
