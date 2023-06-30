HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO. - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Amber Alert was canceled this morning after a child last seen in Illinois had been found in Troop E Area - Hayti Heights, Mo. The child was found safe and sound, Missouri State Police reported. The Amber Alert was canceled at 7:25 a.m.

The child - Violet - a 9-year-old, was last seen after allegedly being taken by her non-custodial father. The vehicle sought was a black Dodge Charger.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Amber Alert notified individuals throughout the region but thankfully ended with the child safe and the suspect in custody.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Scam Alert: Scammers Using Young Boy To Sell Fake Pizza Gift Cards in Troy

Aug 8, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Obtains Prison Sentence Against Fayette County Couple In Child Pornography Ring

Oct 16, 2023 - President Biden, Governor, State Comptroller, Issue Statements On Murder Of 6-Year-Old Palestinian-American Wadea Al-Fayoume

Oct 9, 2023 - FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for A Ready-To-Eat Stuffed Pepper Soup with Meatballs Product Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

Jul 24, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Obtains Guilty Plea, Prison Sentence In Fayette County Child Pornography Ring

 