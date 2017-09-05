GRAFTON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading an investigation of a possible drowning in the Mississippi River near Grafton on Monday evening.

The emergency call went out to authorities slightly after 6 Monday night for a possible drowning. A male boater was apparently sighted pushing out a boat from a river sandbar and then fell into the river.

Those with the man were unable to locate him after he went underneath the water.

Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Dallas Thompson said the following about the search: “We don’t have any new updates, all we know is sometime yesterday evening a boat ran up on a sand bar and the man tried to push it off and went under. The man never resurfaced.”

Thompson said the Marine Division and Highway Patrol Marine Dive Team are both searching the area.

“The divers working with this are professionals who know how the (river) currents run and locations of where the person could have surfaced downstream,” he said. “No one has been located at this time. They started their search where the person went in and will continue to work downstream.”

Illinois Conservation was on the scene last night with Missouri Highway Patrol. Grafton Police said the Missouri Highway Patrol has taken the lead in handling the incident and said they had no additional information at this time.

“I know the incident happened downstream from Grafton and is somehow island related but we have very little information,” the Grafton Police said. “Grafton was merely the staging area for responding agencies.”

