Missouri S&T EWB group to travel to Guatemala Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROLLA, Mo. - The student chapter of Engineers Without Borders (EWB) at Missouri University of Science and Technology is heading to Nahualate, Guatemala, to continue its work to provide access to safe drinking water for approximately 3,000 people.



The students will be in Nahualate Sunday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 16. While there, the EWB team will carry on with its work on a water distribution system for the village by installing water meters, pressure reduction valves and distribution lines.



This trip is part of a project that the team that has been working on since 2008. The team has already worked to design, construct and complete an elevated storage tank and designed a chlorination system that will be installed on a future trip.



"One of the main goals for us while there is to further educate the Nahualate community about the importance of water sanitation and to build trust between the residents and the team," says Josephine Gass, the EWB-Nahualate team leader and a junior in environmental engineering from Millstadt, Illinois. "This trip gives us the opportunity to hear any community concerns and express to them our dedication to this long-term project."



The team will be accompanied by two Saint Louis University students who are learning more about EWB processes and a University of Missouri-Columbia graduate student who is researching public health. Dr. Mark Fitch, associate professor of environmental engineering at Missouri S&T, is faculty advisor to the team.



Zachary Farniok of Godfrey, a mechanical engineering student at Missouri S&T will travel to Guatemala with several others to enhance his knowledge and get hands on training.