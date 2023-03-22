Missouri Man Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine In Calhoun County
HARDIN - An Elsberry, Mo., man was arrested after a traffic stop at 4:52 p.m. on March 18, 2023, near the intersection of Park Sreet and Barry Street in Hardin.
Subsequent to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigation, a passenger, James A. Jackson, age 43, of Elsberry, Missouri was arrested for the following offenses:
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
- Missouri Department of Corrections Parole Warrant
Jackson was arrested without incident and lodged in the Greene County Jail.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
