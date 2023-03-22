Listen to the story

HARDIN - An Elsberry, Mo., man was arrested after a traffic stop at 4:52 p.m. on March 18, 2023, near the intersection of Park Sreet and Barry Street in Hardin.

Subsequent to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigation, a passenger, James A. Jackson, age 43, of Elsberry, Missouri was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Missouri Department of Corrections Parole Warrant

Jackson was arrested without incident and lodged in the Greene County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

