SAINT LOUIS - The Missouri History Museum will resume its Twilight Thursdays concert series beginning this week.

On Sept. 5, 12 and 26, 2024, community members are invited to the North Plaza at Forest Park for a free concert from 6–8 p.m. Each night features a different style of music, and there will be food trucks onsite with food and drinks available for purchase. The museum is open until 7 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to visit their exhibits before the concert or during intermission.

“I think it’s really important to have a space where the community can gather,” said Lindsay Newton, one of the Twilight Thursdays organizers. “We see people of all ages, families, everybody comes out. You can enjoy the museum exhibits that are open late on Thursday evenings, and it’s just a space to kind of unwind from the week before the weekend gets started.”

On Sept. 5, 2024, Gospel Night is produced by Dr. Monica Butler and will feature music by Jeremy and LaToya, Choraleers of St. Louis Youth and Young Adult Choir, Jewell & Converted, and Jesse D. Williams & Total Praise. Food trucks include Bougie Bites, The Crooked Boot, Farmtruk, Food Bucket, The Frozen Feather, The Key Bistro, PengWingy Grill, Wing and a Prayer and Clementine’s Ice Cream.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Sept. 12, 2024, Smokin Lion Band offers the music of Bob Marley with lead vocals by Kwame KinDread and musical direction by Eric Brown. Food trucks include Chillax, Doughboys Wood Fired Pizza, Homestyle Grill, The Key Bistro, SNS Goodies, Street Dogz, Dulce Pop and Zacchi.

On Sept. 26, 2024, Ohio Players Anthology will perform funk and R&B music for audiences, with horn arrangements by Jason Swagler and musical direction by Terry Coleman. Food trucks include Antojitos de Guatemala, Dutchess Rose Royal Street Food, I’m Thirsty STL, Jaaise Grubb, The Key Bistro, Pure Catering STL, Salt + Smoke and Soul Burgers.

“I love that it’s such a different variety this year,” Newton said. “We go from gospel to reggae to funk. It’s just going to be something for everybody.”

Newton encourages people to stop by the Missouri History Museum while they’re in Forest Park. She noted that they just added two new exhibits, one about the 1904 World’s Fair and another titled “Gateway to Pride” about LGBTQ+ history.

Presented by WashU, Twilight Thursdays is an annual tradition at the Missouri History Museum. The concert series is completely free. While the food trucks will offer a variety of food each week, picnics are also allowed. Newton suggests getting to the park early to experience an evening of music, food and community.

“It’s just a great way to enjoy St. Louis food and St. Louis music,” she added. “Twilight Thursdays has been around for almost 20 years or so here at the history museum. I think it’s just become a St. Louis staple event. It’s exciting to see people that I recognize from so many years in the past. To know that the community counts on this and comes back season after season, it’s just really special.”

For more information about the Missouri History Museum and the Twilight Thursdays series, visit the official website at MOHistory.org/Twilight-Thursdays.

More like this: