Plato, MO – Students from the Plato High School Beta Club donated $1,000, including money they had raised to attend a now-canceled national convention, to support the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation’s mission to conquer pediatric cancer through research and advocacy.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in memory of eight-year-old Jonny Wade who passed away on Dec. 24, 2015, after a year-long battle with cancer. Despite his circumstances, Jonny believed he could – and should – make a difference for other children affected by cancer. His wish that no kid should have cancer inspired his parents Kimberly and Jon Wade to establish the foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Plato School is an amazing place,” said foundation co-founder Jon Wade. “The teachers and coaches are a big part of the students’ lives and things like this show how they develop character and social responsibility by modeling it. I couldn't be more proud of my former school and community and grateful for this gift. It means that much more that it comes from kids helping other kids.”

The Plato High School Beta Club worked throughout the year to earn money in order to attend the club’s national convention that was scheduled for June. The convention was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Though the club has made a $500 donation to the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation for the past few years, they decided to go above and beyond their normal gift and contribute the extra funds as well. “We teach students that you make things happen when you help others and when you help others, you help yourselves,” said Sarah DuBose, the faculty advisor for Plato’s Beta Club.

National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For more than 80 years, it has worked with the mission of preparing today's students to be tomorrow's leaders. To be a club member, students must maintain at least a 3.0-grade point average, participate in community service, and have a “servant heart.” Throughout the year Plato’s Beta Club students participate in events such as their “Make Change” fundraiser, blood drives, food drives, assisting with Memorial Day celebrations, and more.

More like this: