COLUMBIA, Mo. - SIUE wrestling opened the Mid-American Conference regular season Sunday with a 48-0 loss at No. 6 Missouri.

"We have a lot of work to do," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "They are a good team. We want to compete at a higher level. We want to have All-Americans and national champions. If we're going to do that, we have to find ways to win against teams like this."

SIUE had a pair of close matches early with freshman Justin Ruffin dropping a 6-4 decision in overtime at 157 pounds. SIUE 165-pounder Nate Higgins fell behind early but was edged 9-7 by Missouri's Connor Flynn.

SIUE's next action is in Florida at the South Beach Duals in Ft. Lauderdale. The Cougars will challenge Michigan State, Kent State, Virginia and Wyoming Dec. 29-30.

141 – Jaydin Eierman (8-1) vs. Lucas Bernal – W, Fall (1:16) - 6-0

149 – Lane Stigall (5-4) won by forfeit – 12-0

157 – Jarrett Jacques (12-4) vs. Justin Ruffin – W, Dec. 6-4 (SV) – 15-0

165 – Connor Flynn (8-3) vs. Nate Higgins – W, Dec. 9-7 – 18-0

174 – Daniel Lewis (9-1) vs. Kevin Gschwendtner – W, Fall (0:35) – 24-0

184 – Dylan Wisman (3-4) vs. Sergio Villalobos – W, Fall (4:23) – 30-0

197 – Wyatt Koelling (4-3) vs. Christian Dulaney – W, MD 10-0 – 34-0

HWT – Zach Elam (12-1) vs. Colton McKiernan – W, MD 11-1 – 38-0

125 – Cameron Valdiviez (8-22) vs. Austin Macias – W, TF 15-0 – 43-0

133 – Allan Hart (7-2) vs. Jacob Blaha – W, TF 16-0 – 48-0

